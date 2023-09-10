LawCall
Crash in Blount County leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a woman from Center Point and injured two others.

The crash happened at 6:25 p.m. on Sept. 9, on Old Compton Road near Red Valley Road, approximately four miles south of Remlap, in Blount County. According to reports, the crash occurred when a 2005 Honda Accord left the roadway, striking multiple trees.

ALEA identified that Zyra C. Sharpe, 37, was a passenger in the Accord. Sharpe was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Accord, 19 year old Abel N. Sharpe, was injured and taken to UAB Hospital.

An 18-year-old passenger, who has not been identified, was also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

