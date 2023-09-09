WBRC Sideline: Week 2 AHSAA final football scores

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Below is the AHSAA football scoreboard for Week 2 results of Thursday and Friday high school football games.

CLASS 7A

Auburn 28, Dothan 27 (2 OT)

Baker 66, Davidson 28

Central-Phenix City 48, Enterprise 7

Daphne 49, Alma Bryant 35

Florence 28, Albertville 6

Hewitt-Trussville 42, Oak Mountain 7

Hoover 28, Spain Park 20

Huntsville 31, Grissom 0

James Clemens 40, Bob Jones 13

Mary Montgomery 28, Foley 7

Opelika 44, Percy Julian 8

Pensacola Catholic (FL) 24, Fairhope 10

Prattville 43, Smiths Station 9

Sparkman 21, Austin 18

Thompson 21, Vestavia Hills 3

Tuscaloosa County 42, Chelsea 21

CLASS 6A

Athens 44, Decatur 16

Benjamin Russell 56, Calera 7

Bessemer City 48, McAdory 21

Blount 28, Robertsdale 7

Briarwood Christian 28, Chilton County 10

Carver-Montgomery 27, Park Crossing 0

Center Point 58, Huffman 0

Central-Tuscaloosa 42, Paul Bryant 27

Clay-Chalkville 46, Pell City 7

Fort Payne 61, Mae Jemison 13

Gadsden City 49, Buckhorn 14

Hartselle 42, Cullman 0

Helena 41, Homewood 17

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 48, Northridge 3

Hueytown 56, Brookwood 0

Lee-Huntsville 46, Hazel Green 21

Mortimer Jordan 58, Gardendale 21

Mountain Brook 28, Minor 0

Muscle Shoals 42, Columbia 0

Oxford 42, Shades Valley 13

Parker 49, Jackson-Olin 6

Pike Road 40, Wetumpka 18

Saraland 47, St. Paul’s Episcopal 3

Sidney Lanier 47, JAG 12

Spanish Fort 14, Baldwin County 13

Stanhope Elmore 24, Russell County 21

Theodore 39, Murphy 7

CLASS 5A

Arab 21, Douglas 14

Brewer 21, Admore 19

Carroll 27, Rehobeth 14

Carver-Birmingham 26, Hayden 14

Central, Clay County 44, Tallassee 7

Charles Henderson 39, Greenville 6

Demopolis 40, Selma 0

Elmore County 35, Sylacauga 7

Eufaula 56, Headland 14

Fairview 56, East Limestone 21

Gulf Shores 31, Faith Academy 16

Holtville 41, Shelby County 21

John Carroll Catholic 45, Fairfield 28

Leeds 23, Springville 7

Marbury 22, Jemison 0

Moody 42, Alexandria 7

Pleasant Grove 35, Wenonah 21

Ramsay 55, Jasper 6

Russellville 37, Lawrence County 7

Scottsboro 63, Boaz 38

Southside 29, Lincoln 8

UMS-Wright 13, LeFlore 6

Valley 21, Beauregard 14

Vigor 34, Citronelle 28

Williamson 39, Elberta 12

West Point 33, Vinemont 28

CLASS 4A

American Christian 55, Holt 7

Andalusia 56, Dale County 6

Anniston 47, Munford 14

Bayside Academy 27, St. Michael Catholic 21 (OT)

Bibb County 34, West Blocton 13

Central-Florence 55, Wilson 14

Cherokee County 35, Good Hope 0

Cleburne County 42, Talladega 13

Corner 53, Hamilton 6

Deshler 55, West Limestone 14

Dora 61, Curry 14

Escambia County 46, Satsuma 6

Etowah 423, Ashville 13

Geneva 46, Slocomb 41

Haleville 36, Cordova 21

Handley 32, Jacksonville 24

Jackson 50, Orange Beach 2

Montevallo 33, Hale County 21

Montgomery Academy 38, Bullock County 19

Montgomery Catholic 56, B.T. Washington 6

New Hope 56, DAR 6

Oak Grove 16, Northside 7

Oneonta 43, Hanceville 24

Priceville 48, Madison County 21

Randolph 46, St. John Paul II Catholic 12

Rogers 36, East Lawrence 28

Sipsey Valley 70, Dallas County 12

T.R. Miller 47, Wilcox Central 12

Westminster Christian 56, North Jackson 35

West Morgan 83, Brooks 53

CLASS 3A

Alabama Christian 30, Lynn 20

Asbury 14, Brindlee Mountain 0

Beulah 38, Saks 24

Dadeville 26, Weaver 20

Elkmont 44, Phil Campbell 22

Excel 28, Cottage Hill Christian 26

Fayette County 34, Tarrant 0

Flomaton 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13

Geraldine 35, Plainview 3

Gordo 25, Winfield 18

Hokes Bluff 47, Glencoe 7

Lauderdale County 59, Clements 9

Madison Academy 26, J.B. Pennington 21

Mars Hill Bible 54, Colbert Heights 0

Mobile Christian 38, W.S. Neal 6

Oakman 21, Midfield 12

Ohatchee 34, Westbrook Christian 33

Opp 19, Northside Methodist 7

Pike County 28, Ashford 13

Providence Christian 38,New Brockton 14

Randolph County 38, Childersburg 28

Saint James 63, Prattville Christian 35

Straughn 46, Daleville 16

Sumter Central 26, Greensboro `4

Susan Moore 33, Danville 0

Sylvania 23, Piedmont 7

Thomasville 50, Monroe County 30

Trinity Presbyterian 43, Southside-Selma 26

CLASS 2A

Ariton 44, Geneva County 6

B.B. Comer 45, Woodland 0

Clarke County 46, Washington County 19

Collinsville 39, Section 6

Cottonwood 50, Abbeville 14

Falkville 58, Sheffield 34

Fyffe 53, North Sand Mountain 0

G.W. Long 35, Samson 0

Highland Home 42, Goshen 21

Ider 28, Whitesburg Christian 21

J.U. Blacksher 48, Francis Marion 19

Lamar County 40, Greene County 0

Lanett 41, Horseshoe Bend 13

Lexington 33, Red Bay 22

Locust Fork 68, Holly Pond 28

Luverne 42, Barbour County 0

Pisgah 50, Sand Rock 7

Pleasant Valley 34, West End 14

Ranburne 38, Fayetteville 19

Reeltown 41, LaFayette 6

Southeastern 46, Gaston 0

St. Luke’s Episcopal 36, Chickasaw 34

Sulligent 49, Cold Springs 8

Tanner 74, Tharptown 8

Thorsby 50, Isabella 43

Tuscaloosa Academy 44, Aliceville 23

Vincent 57, Central Coosa 0

Wicksburg 30, Zion Chapel 14

Winston County 62, Carbon Hill 28

CLASS 1A

Addison 54, Cherokee 6

Appalachian 44, Cleveland 14

Billingsley 21, Calhoun 19

Brantley 30, McKenzie 28

Choctaw County 40, Fruitdale 7

Coosa Christian 49, Gaylesville 0

Decatur Heritage 34, Vally Head 12

Elba 49, Houston County 14

Georgiana 44, Florala 0

Hubbertville 28, Holy Spirit Catholic 12

Leroy 41, McIntosh 0

Linden 44, Keith 12

Loachapoka 54, Verbena 24

Maplesville 61, Central-Hayneville 6

Marengo 52, A.L. Johnson 16

Marion County 44, Brilliant 12

Meek 62, Waterloo 14

Millry 54, Southern Choctaw 0

Notasulga 50, Autaugaville 12

Pickens County 56, Sumiton Christian 0

Ragland 66, Donoho 0

Red Level 25, Pleasant Home 0

Shoals Christian 50, Phillips 7

South Lamar 42, Berry 6

Sweet Water 41, University Charter School 6

Victory Christian 47, Talladega County Central 6

Wadley 41, Spring Garden 7

Woodville 38, Cedar Bluff 27

