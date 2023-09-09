WBRC Sideline: Week 2 AHSAA final football scores
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Below is the AHSAA football scoreboard for Week 2 results of Thursday and Friday high school football games.
CLASS 7A
- Auburn 28, Dothan 27 (2 OT)
- Baker 66, Davidson 28
- Central-Phenix City 48, Enterprise 7
- Daphne 49, Alma Bryant 35
- Florence 28, Albertville 6
- Hewitt-Trussville 42, Oak Mountain 7
- Hoover 28, Spain Park 20
- Huntsville 31, Grissom 0
- James Clemens 40, Bob Jones 13
- Mary Montgomery 28, Foley 7
- Opelika 44, Percy Julian 8
- Pensacola Catholic (FL) 24, Fairhope 10
- Prattville 43, Smiths Station 9
- Sparkman 21, Austin 18
- Thompson 21, Vestavia Hills 3
- Tuscaloosa County 42, Chelsea 21
CLASS 6A
- Athens 44, Decatur 16
- Benjamin Russell 56, Calera 7
- Bessemer City 48, McAdory 21
- Blount 28, Robertsdale 7
- Briarwood Christian 28, Chilton County 10
- Carver-Montgomery 27, Park Crossing 0
- Center Point 58, Huffman 0
- Central-Tuscaloosa 42, Paul Bryant 27
- Clay-Chalkville 46, Pell City 7
- Fort Payne 61, Mae Jemison 13
- Gadsden City 49, Buckhorn 14
- Hartselle 42, Cullman 0
- Helena 41, Homewood 17
- Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 48, Northridge 3
- Hueytown 56, Brookwood 0
- Lee-Huntsville 46, Hazel Green 21
- Mortimer Jordan 58, Gardendale 21
- Mountain Brook 28, Minor 0
- Muscle Shoals 42, Columbia 0
- Oxford 42, Shades Valley 13
- Parker 49, Jackson-Olin 6
- Pike Road 40, Wetumpka 18
- Saraland 47, St. Paul’s Episcopal 3
- Sidney Lanier 47, JAG 12
- Spanish Fort 14, Baldwin County 13
- Stanhope Elmore 24, Russell County 21
- Theodore 39, Murphy 7
CLASS 5A
- Arab 21, Douglas 14
- Brewer 21, Admore 19
- Carroll 27, Rehobeth 14
- Carver-Birmingham 26, Hayden 14
- Central, Clay County 44, Tallassee 7
- Charles Henderson 39, Greenville 6
- Demopolis 40, Selma 0
- Elmore County 35, Sylacauga 7
- Eufaula 56, Headland 14
- Fairview 56, East Limestone 21
- Gulf Shores 31, Faith Academy 16
- Holtville 41, Shelby County 21
- John Carroll Catholic 45, Fairfield 28
- Leeds 23, Springville 7
- Marbury 22, Jemison 0
- Moody 42, Alexandria 7
- Pleasant Grove 35, Wenonah 21
- Ramsay 55, Jasper 6
- Russellville 37, Lawrence County 7
- Scottsboro 63, Boaz 38
- Southside 29, Lincoln 8
- UMS-Wright 13, LeFlore 6
- Valley 21, Beauregard 14
- Vigor 34, Citronelle 28
- Williamson 39, Elberta 12
- West Point 33, Vinemont 28
CLASS 4A
- American Christian 55, Holt 7
- Andalusia 56, Dale County 6
- Anniston 47, Munford 14
- Bayside Academy 27, St. Michael Catholic 21 (OT)
- Bibb County 34, West Blocton 13
- Central-Florence 55, Wilson 14
- Cherokee County 35, Good Hope 0
- Cleburne County 42, Talladega 13
- Corner 53, Hamilton 6
- Deshler 55, West Limestone 14
- Dora 61, Curry 14
- Escambia County 46, Satsuma 6
- Etowah 423, Ashville 13
- Geneva 46, Slocomb 41
- Haleville 36, Cordova 21
- Handley 32, Jacksonville 24
- Jackson 50, Orange Beach 2
- Montevallo 33, Hale County 21
- Montgomery Academy 38, Bullock County 19
- Montgomery Catholic 56, B.T. Washington 6
- New Hope 56, DAR 6
- Oak Grove 16, Northside 7
- Oneonta 43, Hanceville 24
- Priceville 48, Madison County 21
- Randolph 46, St. John Paul II Catholic 12
- Rogers 36, East Lawrence 28
- Sipsey Valley 70, Dallas County 12
- T.R. Miller 47, Wilcox Central 12
- Westminster Christian 56, North Jackson 35
- West Morgan 83, Brooks 53
CLASS 3A
- Alabama Christian 30, Lynn 20
- Asbury 14, Brindlee Mountain 0
- Beulah 38, Saks 24
- Dadeville 26, Weaver 20
- Elkmont 44, Phil Campbell 22
- Excel 28, Cottage Hill Christian 26
- Fayette County 34, Tarrant 0
- Flomaton 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13
- Geraldine 35, Plainview 3
- Gordo 25, Winfield 18
- Hokes Bluff 47, Glencoe 7
- Lauderdale County 59, Clements 9
- Madison Academy 26, J.B. Pennington 21
- Mars Hill Bible 54, Colbert Heights 0
- Mobile Christian 38, W.S. Neal 6
- Oakman 21, Midfield 12
- Ohatchee 34, Westbrook Christian 33
- Opp 19, Northside Methodist 7
- Pike County 28, Ashford 13
- Providence Christian 38,New Brockton 14
- Randolph County 38, Childersburg 28
- Saint James 63, Prattville Christian 35
- Straughn 46, Daleville 16
- Sumter Central 26, Greensboro `4
- Susan Moore 33, Danville 0
- Sylvania 23, Piedmont 7
- Thomasville 50, Monroe County 30
- Trinity Presbyterian 43, Southside-Selma 26
CLASS 2A
- Ariton 44, Geneva County 6
- B.B. Comer 45, Woodland 0
- Clarke County 46, Washington County 19
- Collinsville 39, Section 6
- Cottonwood 50, Abbeville 14
- Falkville 58, Sheffield 34
- Fyffe 53, North Sand Mountain 0
- G.W. Long 35, Samson 0
- Highland Home 42, Goshen 21
- Ider 28, Whitesburg Christian 21
- J.U. Blacksher 48, Francis Marion 19
- Lamar County 40, Greene County 0
- Lanett 41, Horseshoe Bend 13
- Lexington 33, Red Bay 22
- Locust Fork 68, Holly Pond 28
- Luverne 42, Barbour County 0
- Pisgah 50, Sand Rock 7
- Pleasant Valley 34, West End 14
- Ranburne 38, Fayetteville 19
- Reeltown 41, LaFayette 6
- Southeastern 46, Gaston 0
- St. Luke’s Episcopal 36, Chickasaw 34
- Sulligent 49, Cold Springs 8
- Tanner 74, Tharptown 8
- Thorsby 50, Isabella 43
- Tuscaloosa Academy 44, Aliceville 23
- Vincent 57, Central Coosa 0
- Wicksburg 30, Zion Chapel 14
- Winston County 62, Carbon Hill 28
CLASS 1A
- Addison 54, Cherokee 6
- Appalachian 44, Cleveland 14
- Billingsley 21, Calhoun 19
- Brantley 30, McKenzie 28
- Choctaw County 40, Fruitdale 7
- Coosa Christian 49, Gaylesville 0
- Decatur Heritage 34, Vally Head 12
- Elba 49, Houston County 14
- Georgiana 44, Florala 0
- Hubbertville 28, Holy Spirit Catholic 12
- Leroy 41, McIntosh 0
- Linden 44, Keith 12
- Loachapoka 54, Verbena 24
- Maplesville 61, Central-Hayneville 6
- Marengo 52, A.L. Johnson 16
- Marion County 44, Brilliant 12
- Meek 62, Waterloo 14
- Millry 54, Southern Choctaw 0
- Notasulga 50, Autaugaville 12
- Pickens County 56, Sumiton Christian 0
- Ragland 66, Donoho 0
- Red Level 25, Pleasant Home 0
- Shoals Christian 50, Phillips 7
- South Lamar 42, Berry 6
- Sweet Water 41, University Charter School 6
- Victory Christian 47, Talladega County Central 6
- Wadley 41, Spring Garden 7
- Woodville 38, Cedar Bluff 27
