LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

WBRC Sideline: Week 2 AHSAA final football scores

WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Below is the AHSAA football scoreboard for Week 2 results of Thursday and Friday high school football games.

CLASS 7A

  • Auburn 28, Dothan 27 (2 OT)
  • Baker 66, Davidson 28
  • Central-Phenix City 48, Enterprise 7
  • Daphne 49, Alma Bryant 35
  • Florence 28, Albertville 6
  • Hewitt-Trussville 42, Oak Mountain 7
  • Hoover 28, Spain Park 20
  • Huntsville 31, Grissom 0
  • James Clemens 40, Bob Jones 13
  • Mary Montgomery 28, Foley 7
  • Opelika 44, Percy Julian 8
  • Pensacola Catholic (FL) 24, Fairhope 10
  • Prattville 43, Smiths Station 9
  • Sparkman 21, Austin 18
  • Thompson 21, Vestavia Hills 3
  • Tuscaloosa County 42, Chelsea 21

CLASS 6A

  • Athens 44, Decatur 16
  • Benjamin Russell 56, Calera 7
  • Bessemer City 48, McAdory 21
  • Blount 28, Robertsdale 7
  • Briarwood Christian 28, Chilton County 10
  • Carver-Montgomery 27, Park Crossing 0
  • Center Point 58, Huffman 0
  • Central-Tuscaloosa 42, Paul Bryant 27
  • Clay-Chalkville 46, Pell City 7
  • Fort Payne 61, Mae Jemison 13
  • Gadsden City 49, Buckhorn 14
  • Hartselle 42, Cullman 0
  • Helena 41, Homewood 17
  • Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 48, Northridge 3
  • Hueytown 56, Brookwood 0
  • Lee-Huntsville 46, Hazel Green 21
  • Mortimer Jordan 58, Gardendale 21
  • Mountain Brook 28, Minor 0
  • Muscle Shoals 42, Columbia 0
  • Oxford 42, Shades Valley 13
  • Parker 49, Jackson-Olin 6
  • Pike Road 40, Wetumpka 18
  • Saraland 47, St. Paul’s Episcopal 3
  • Sidney Lanier 47, JAG 12
  • Spanish Fort 14, Baldwin County 13
  • Stanhope Elmore 24, Russell County 21
  • Theodore 39, Murphy 7

CLASS 5A

  • Arab 21, Douglas 14
  • Brewer 21, Admore 19
  • Carroll 27, Rehobeth 14
  • Carver-Birmingham 26, Hayden 14
  • Central, Clay County 44, Tallassee 7
  • Charles Henderson 39, Greenville 6
  • Demopolis 40, Selma 0
  • Elmore County 35, Sylacauga 7
  • Eufaula 56, Headland 14
  • Fairview 56, East Limestone 21
  • Gulf Shores 31, Faith Academy 16
  • Holtville 41, Shelby County 21
  • John Carroll Catholic 45, Fairfield 28
  • Leeds 23, Springville 7
  • Marbury 22, Jemison 0
  • Moody 42, Alexandria 7
  • Pleasant Grove 35, Wenonah 21
  • Ramsay 55, Jasper 6
  • Russellville 37, Lawrence County 7
  • Scottsboro 63, Boaz 38
  • Southside 29, Lincoln 8
  • UMS-Wright 13, LeFlore 6
  • Valley 21, Beauregard 14
  • Vigor 34, Citronelle 28
  • Williamson 39, Elberta 12
  • West Point 33, Vinemont 28

CLASS 4A

  • American Christian 55, Holt 7
  • Andalusia 56, Dale County 6
  • Anniston 47, Munford 14
  • Bayside Academy 27, St. Michael Catholic 21 (OT)
  • Bibb County 34, West Blocton 13
  • Central-Florence 55, Wilson 14
  • Cherokee County 35, Good Hope 0
  • Cleburne County 42, Talladega 13
  • Corner 53, Hamilton 6
  • Deshler 55, West Limestone 14
  • Dora 61, Curry 14
  • Escambia County 46, Satsuma 6
  • Etowah 423, Ashville 13
  • Geneva 46, Slocomb 41
  • Haleville 36, Cordova 21
  • Handley 32, Jacksonville 24
  • Jackson 50, Orange Beach 2
  • Montevallo 33, Hale County 21
  • Montgomery Academy 38, Bullock County 19
  • Montgomery Catholic 56, B.T. Washington 6
  • New Hope 56, DAR 6
  • Oak Grove 16, Northside 7
  • Oneonta 43, Hanceville 24
  • Priceville 48, Madison County 21
  • Randolph 46, St. John Paul II Catholic 12
  • Rogers 36, East Lawrence 28
  • Sipsey Valley 70, Dallas County 12
  • T.R. Miller 47, Wilcox Central 12
  • Westminster Christian 56, North Jackson 35
  • West Morgan 83, Brooks 53

CLASS 3A

  • Alabama Christian 30, Lynn 20
  • Asbury 14, Brindlee Mountain 0
  • Beulah 38, Saks 24
  • Dadeville 26, Weaver 20
  • Elkmont 44, Phil Campbell 22
  • Excel 28, Cottage Hill Christian 26
  • Fayette County 34, Tarrant 0
  • Flomaton 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13
  • Geraldine 35, Plainview 3
  • Gordo 25, Winfield 18
  • Hokes Bluff 47, Glencoe 7
  • Lauderdale County 59, Clements 9
  • Madison Academy 26, J.B. Pennington 21
  • Mars Hill Bible 54, Colbert Heights 0
  • Mobile Christian 38, W.S. Neal 6
  • Oakman 21, Midfield 12
  • Ohatchee 34, Westbrook Christian 33
  • Opp 19, Northside Methodist 7
  • Pike County 28, Ashford 13
  • Providence Christian 38,New Brockton 14
  • Randolph County 38, Childersburg 28
  • Saint James 63, Prattville Christian 35
  • Straughn 46, Daleville 16
  • Sumter Central 26, Greensboro `4
  • Susan Moore 33, Danville 0
  • Sylvania 23, Piedmont 7
  • Thomasville 50, Monroe County 30
  • Trinity Presbyterian 43, Southside-Selma 26

CLASS 2A

  • Ariton 44, Geneva County 6
  • B.B. Comer 45, Woodland 0
  • Clarke County 46, Washington County 19
  • Collinsville 39, Section 6
  • Cottonwood 50, Abbeville 14
  • Falkville 58, Sheffield 34
  • Fyffe 53, North Sand Mountain 0
  • G.W. Long 35, Samson 0
  • Highland Home 42, Goshen 21
  • Ider 28, Whitesburg Christian 21
  • J.U. Blacksher 48, Francis Marion 19
  • Lamar County 40, Greene County 0
  • Lanett 41, Horseshoe Bend 13
  • Lexington 33, Red Bay 22
  • Locust Fork 68, Holly Pond 28
  • Luverne 42, Barbour County 0
  • Pisgah 50, Sand Rock 7
  • Pleasant Valley 34, West End 14
  • Ranburne 38, Fayetteville 19
  • Reeltown 41, LaFayette 6
  • Southeastern 46, Gaston 0
  • St. Luke’s Episcopal 36, Chickasaw 34
  • Sulligent 49, Cold Springs 8
  • Tanner 74, Tharptown 8
  • Thorsby 50, Isabella 43
  • Tuscaloosa Academy 44, Aliceville 23
  • Vincent 57, Central Coosa 0
  • Wicksburg 30, Zion Chapel 14
  • Winston County 62, Carbon Hill 28

CLASS 1A

  • Addison 54, Cherokee 6
  • Appalachian 44, Cleveland 14
  • Billingsley 21, Calhoun 19
  • Brantley 30, McKenzie 28
  • Choctaw County 40, Fruitdale 7
  • Coosa Christian 49, Gaylesville 0
  • Decatur Heritage 34, Vally Head 12
  • Elba 49, Houston County 14
  • Georgiana 44, Florala 0
  • Hubbertville 28, Holy Spirit Catholic 12
  • Leroy 41, McIntosh 0
  • Linden 44, Keith 12
  • Loachapoka 54, Verbena 24
  • Maplesville 61, Central-Hayneville 6
  • Marengo 52, A.L. Johnson 16
  • Marion County 44, Brilliant 12
  • Meek 62, Waterloo 14
  • Millry 54, Southern Choctaw 0
  • Notasulga 50, Autaugaville 12
  • Pickens County 56, Sumiton Christian 0
  • Ragland 66, Donoho 0
  • Red Level 25, Pleasant Home 0
  • Shoals Christian 50, Phillips 7
  • South Lamar 42, Berry 6
  • Sweet Water 41, University Charter School 6
  • Victory Christian 47, Talladega County Central 6
  • Wadley 41, Spring Garden 7
  • Woodville 38, Cedar Bluff 27

Watch WBRC Sideline every Friday night at 10:25 p.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
Questions over child's suspension from school
Jefferson Co. first grader suspended for pointing fingers like gun
We’re learning more about the case involving a Birmingham principal on administrative leave...
Birmingham principal on paid administrative leave over testing allegations asking judge to let her back on the job
What to expect this football season if you’re with Spectrum

Latest News

WBRC Sideline Pep Rally of the Week - Midfield High School
WBRC Sideline Pep Rally of the Week - Midfield High School
WBRC Sideline MVP of the Week - Dylan Embry
WBRC Sideline MVP of the Week - Dylan Embry
WBRC Drive of the Week - Ashville High School
WBRC Drive of the Week - Ashville High School
WBRC Sideline Cheerleaders of the Week - Cleveland High School
WBRC Sideline Cheerleaders of the Week - Cleveland High School