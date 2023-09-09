Troy falls on the road to Kansas State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite a valiant effort, the nation’s second-longest win streak ended on Saturday when the Trojans fell in Manhattan to the Kansas State Wildcats by a score of 42-13.

Kansas State wasted no time on the opening drive of the game. They marched 71 yards down the field. KSU quarterback Will Howard capped off an impressive opening drive by throwing a nine-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Jackson.

The Troy offense didn’t have the same success in their opening offense drive. The Wildcats defense showed their speed and forced a quick three and out. However, when the defense came back out on the field, they forced Kansas State to punt the ball away and even nearly came up with a big interception.

Kansas State opened up the second quarter on the Troy three-yard line, and on their second attempt, Phillip Brooks strolled untouched into the endzone to give the Wildcats a two touchdown lead.

When the Trojan offense got the ball back, they were finally able to find a rhythm, but that was shut down quickly when Watson was intercepted by Will Lee III while trying to convert a long 3rd and 11. The Trojan defense came up huge and bailed the offense out with an interception of their own a few plays later, compliments of Reddy Steward.

The turnover breathed new life into the offense. Watson completed a couple of big passes on third down as the Trojan offense moved into the redzone. The drive stalled inside the Wildcat ten-yard line, so the Trojans had to settle for a 24-yard field goal, cutting the lead down to 11.

In the final minutes of the second half, Watson returned to the air and, with the help of a few bad Kansas State penalties, moved 75 yards down the field. Watson found Chris Lewis in the endzone on third and ten. Lewis showed his athleticism and snatched the ball out of the air one-handed for the score.

Kansas State got the ball back with 49 seconds remaining in the half and answered right back. Howard found Phillip Brooks on the sideline, and Brooks tiptoed 39 yards down the field to give the Wildcats back an 11-point lead heading into halftime.

After exchanging punts for the majority of the third quarter, Kansas State finally found a way back to the endzone. Fueled by the passing game and a costly Troy penalty on third and nine, Howard capped the drive off with a two-yard touchdown run.

It wasn’t until early in the fourth quarter that we saw an offense break through again. Troy found their ground game when Kimani Vidal broke loose for a 46-yard run. However, Vidal and crew weren’t able to break into the endzone and settled for a 37-yard field goal.

Kansas State answered right back and stormed down the field, flexing their muscles in the run game with Treshaun Ward. Ward finished the drive off with a one-yard touchdown grab. The Wildcats now led by 22 with under 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Troy was unable to answer back and turned the ball over on downs. Kansas State kept their foot on the gas when they got the ball back and added another when Howard went in for his second rushing touchdown of the day.

It wasn’t the finish the Trojans wanted, but the team doesn’t need to hang their heads in this loss to the Wildcats. The defending Big 12 champs just proved to be a bit too much on Saturday afternoon, ultimately ending Troy’s impressive 12-game winning streak.

The Trojans will be back at home next weekend to face James Madison in a Sun Belt showdown on Saturday night.

