Texas man represents ‘house divided’ in family on eve of Bama Texas game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - When you think of a house divided in Alabama, you typically think something splitting allegiances between Alabama and Auburn. Well, such a predicament has come early in the form of a Texas man whose daughter graduated from Alabama and another one a student at Texas.

The way Luis Saenz looks at it, no matter who wins, it will be a win-win for him. He may be a house divided, but there is no division in his heart for his two daughters.

One day before Alabama welcomes the Texas Longhorns to Bryant-Denny Stadium, Luiz Saenz pondered on what it will all mean to him when he sits in the north end zone with not one but two pins representing the two schools, but the Bama pin is larger than the Texas one. The reason?

“Tuition. Out of state tuition. Bigger pin,” Saenz said.

A bigger pin for daughter Victoria who graduated from Bama in December. Natalie is a student at UT in Austin. Luis Saenz has a decision to make and the clock is ticking.

“I’ll have to root for the home team tomorrow. I hate to tell my Texas folks, but it’s Saban, the master, the legend,” said Saenz.

What makes this trip special for Saenz is this could be the beginning of a rivalry knowing Texas will become an official member of the SEC starting next season. He’s convinced his fellow Texans will get a taste of what’s to come Saturday night.

“I can’t wait to see what the Texas fans who’ve never been here to come and enjoy this. It’s electric. The feeling this morning, putting up the fence in the Quad, Game Day is setting up. The Heisman is setting up. It’s just exciting,” he said.

Exciting also because Victoria will join him at the game while Natalie will cheer on the Longhorns back home hundreds of miles away. A house divided? A little, perhaps, but dad and mom have taken the diplomatic approach to keep the family peace.

“My wife says we win either way tomorrow. We’re happy and thrilled to be here,” he said.

Thrilled and taking it all in one day before the Tide and the Longhorns clash in Bryant-Denny.

