Shelby County launches new IT pathway program for Helena High School students

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new pathway program for Shelby County students not only helps them graduate, but sets them up for college in the best way.

The business information technology pathway program at Helena High School started back in 2021 and already has a pass rate of 80%.

This three-course pathway program is for students who enjoy technology, programming, software development and coding.

Eighty students are enrolled in the program. They have an intro course and two AP courses that are each one year long.

These pathway courses count towards a computer science or math course.

A few years ago, the state mandated each high school offer a computer science course for students, something the district was already offering.

However, not in a pathway program until now.

Garden Moseley, the IT pathway teacher, said its only offered at Helena High School, but the school district offers computer science courses at all high schools.

“The kids that are there, they want to be there, they are really motivated and really enjoy it,” Moseley said. “Now in regard to the AP exam, if they make a 3 or higher which would be passing the exam they can actually get college credit.”

The school system is always looking to be more innovative and expose students to different career pathways to help have a more successful future.

