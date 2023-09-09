LawCall
New information released in deadly Alabaster wreck

By Taylor Pollock
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about the arrest of a man charged in a wreck in Alabaster last month that killed an 11-year-old boy.

20-year-old Eldin Ulloa of Bessemer was arrested and charged with three counts of third degree assault, one count of first degree assault and one count of reckless murder.

That crash took place August 27. According to court documents, Ulloa was driving 82 in a 45 mile an hour zone and ran a stop sign when another vehicle crashed into his car.

Detective Andrew Rowan with the Alabaster Police Department confirmed that the person killed in that crash was Ulloa’s 11-year-old brother.

Several others were also injured in the crash, and due to the extreme nature of the scene Shelby County’s Homicide Task Force was called in to assist.

Detective Rowan says it’s crucial for drivers to protect not only themselves, but their passengers.

“Making sure that of course everyone is buckled and you are obeying all traffic laws and the rules of the road, it will help protect your passengers, making sure you use your turn signals, obey speed limits,” Rowan says.

Ulloa remains at Shelby County jail with no bond.

