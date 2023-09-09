Murder-for-hire trial begins 6 years after south Alabama teacher shot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -On the morning of November 27, 2017, beloved Enterprise teacher and mother-of-four Sara Starr left home, returning to school after a week-long Thanksgiving holiday. However, as she walked out the door, somebody shot her.

Co-workers who went to check on her after she failed to report for work at Harrand Creek Elementary found her body.

Coffee County investigators immediately zeroed in on the victim’s former husband, Jason Starr, whom a judge ordered to pay $2,550 monthly in spousal and child support. Court records reveal that the sheriff’s office served him with a payroll withholding order a few days before she died.

According to those involved in the investigation, Starr had an ironclad alibi—a camera verified as his wife died, he was dining at a small breakfast nook in Enterprise.

Though he could not have been the triggerman, investigators remained steadfast in believing he was the one behind his estranged wife’s murder.

Those who knew Sara Starr, who died at 36, described her as a loving mother and teacher who deeply cared for her fourth-grade students, with coworkers praising the smooth and caring way she navigated the classroom.

Her life at home was, by all accounts, just the opposite as she had spent her final two years muddled in a divorce case that records show far from amicable.

Court documents reveal she and Jason fought about their children and money.

Sara claimed that she had financial challenges caused by his frivolous spending. She indicated the only way she made ends meet was because her church furnished her with an affordable rental home, once the parsonage.

At that home Sara Starr died, beginning a long and frustrating investigation.

Not until December 7, 2021, were indictments against Jason and Darin Starr announced---more than five years after Sara Starr’s murder stunned the Enterprise area.

Prosecutors believe that not wanting to pay support to his former wife, Jason gave his brother, Darin, a 2016 Triumph motorcycle and cash to drive from his Texas home to Alabama and kill Sara.

With no eyewitnesses, those prosecutors will attempt to weave circumstantial evidence, including text messages, to convince jurors that the Starr brothers are guilty.

That could be challenging, with each defendant represented by seasoned attorneys with a track record.

Montgomery’s Jon Carlton Taylor and Dothan’s Aimee Cobb Smith--both secured not-guilty verdicts in murder cases last year-- represent Darin Starr.

Jim Parkman represents Jason Starr. In a case featured on the Netflix program, Trial By Media, he secured not-guilty verdicts for former HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy. He also defended other high-profile defendants, including Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

The Starr brothers’ trial begins Monday with jury selection, and estimates are it could take two weeks to complete.

