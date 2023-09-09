Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress Saturday afternoon

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department says they responded to a call of a burglary in progress Saturday afternoon.

According to the HPD, around 1:03 p.m. September 9, a resident was returning to their home in the 1200 block of Colony Place when they saw an unknown individual inside and called 911.

Hoover Police officers say they responded to the home within two minutes of being dispatched. Upon arrival, police discovered evidence of forced entry into the residence.

Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress (WBRC FOX6 News)

A perimeter was set around the home and additional resources from the Special Response Team were called to the scene to ensure the safety of those living in the neighborhood, the responding police officers, and the potential suspect.

Once officers made entry into the residence, they discovered the suspect had left prior to HPD’s arrival.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male wearing a light-colored t-shirt, according to police.

Hoover Police believe there is not an active threat in the area at this time.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.