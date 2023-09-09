LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress Saturday afternoon

Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress
Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department says they responded to a call of a burglary in progress Saturday afternoon.

According to the HPD, around 1:03 p.m. September 9, a resident was returning to their home in the 1200 block of Colony Place when they saw an unknown individual inside and called 911.

Hoover Police officers say they responded to the home within two minutes of being dispatched. Upon arrival, police discovered evidence of forced entry into the residence.

Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress
Hoover Police respond to residential burglary in progress(WBRC FOX6 News)

A perimeter was set around the home and additional resources from the Special Response Team were called to the scene to ensure the safety of those living in the neighborhood, the responding police officers, and the potential suspect.

Once officers made entry into the residence, they discovered the suspect had left prior to HPD’s arrival.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male wearing a light-colored t-shirt, according to police.

Hoover Police believe there is not an active threat in the area at this time.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
Questions over child's suspension from school
Jefferson Co. first grader suspended for pointing fingers like gun
We’re learning more about the case involving a Birmingham principal on administrative leave...
Birmingham principal on paid administrative leave over testing allegations asking judge to let her back on the job
What to expect this football season if you’re with Spectrum

Latest News

Alabama football forecast
First Alert Weather: Rain, few storms in east central Alabama through the evening, otherwise dry and pleasant
More stolen cars used in exhibition driving
Chargers, Challengers and Camaros frequently stolen in Birmingham for exhibition driving
New signs reminding you to put up your valuables, lock your car
Birmingham Police warn ‘Hide it, lock it, keep it.’
Man charged in wreck that killed 11-year-old brother
New information released in deadly Alabaster wreck