First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, limited rain chances

By Fred Hunter
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a sunny, mild beginning for the weekend, an area of low pressure will move into Northeast Alabama later today. This could bring a chance for isolated showers with a limited chance for a thunderstorm, but even these storms will lack the intensity necessary for strong-to-severe storms.

With a bit more moisture, temperatures this morning were not quite so cool as Friday morning, but afternoon highs will again be a degree-or-two below normal approaching mid-September. The area of low pressure could again help spawn a few Sunday showers.

Going into the upcoming week, another disturbance will move south but lacking lifting mechanisms rain chances will remain limited at least through Wednesday. Noticeably cooler conditions are expected for the second half of the upcoming week with highs around 80° and overnight lows around 60°.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Lee remains a Major Hurricane, and is expected to turn north but stay over the Atlantic over the weekend. It is still too early to determine exact impacts on the East Coast, but dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along most of the U.S. East Coast beginning Sunday and Monday. Also, farther east in the Atlantic Margo maintains Tropical Storm status but is expected to strengthen into a hurricane next week, but stay over the open waters of the Atlantic.

