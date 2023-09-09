Chargers, Challengers and Camaros frequently stolen in Birmingham for exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have seen any of the viral clips of exhibition driving in Birmingham you have likely seen a Charger, Challenger or Camaro. The three just happen to be the most stolen cars in Birmingham.

Just over the holiday weekend Birmingham Police conducted an exhibition driving operation.

They arrested three men, recovered an illegally possessed firearm and a stolen car.

“Now with the newest legislation, all we need are tag numbers,” said Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald.

That is exactly how police were able to locate and arrest multiple suspects during the holiday weekend.

“Our officers observed a group of individuals flee from a Dodge Challenger. They approached the Dodge Challenger. They ended up running its information and finding out that the car was in fact stolen,” said Officer Fitzgerald.

Right now BPD is tracking twenty two active stolen vehicles cases and three of them are Dodge Chargers. BPD warns that often times stolen vehicles will be used for more than exhibition driving.

“Many of our stolen vehicles in Birmingham are used for worse crimes such as violent crimes, robberies even homicides,” said Officer Fitzgerald.

Police stress that people need to lock their cars. They also warn those who participate in exhibition driving.

“We are going to continue to run those operations. We are going to continue to tow cars. We are going to continue to arrest people. So if you like to engage in that activity, be willing to go to jail and be willing to give up your vehicle,” said Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond.

