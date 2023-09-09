Businesses stocking up ahead of Bama/Texas game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s football eve for the Crimson Tide and Alabama won’t be the only team facing its first stiff test against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. So will businesses as they prep for what promises to be a very long day.

Go in the chilly walk-in refrigerator at World Of Beer and you’ll see how prepared they are for the game. Huge kegs of beer await thirsty customers for the Bama game.

The team at World of Beer ordered and stocked 12 extra kegs of beer, all crammed yet organized in the walk-in fridge. This is something management started preparing days ago because they knew this weekend would be huge. In terms of personnel, they have around ten employees ready to go.

General Manager Will Turner says there is no doubt his fellow restaurant and bar managers have done the same thing this week - stock up and get ready to roll.

“So with food and booze, you can barely walk in the beer cooler at the moment. We typically go through 8 to 12 kegs a weekend, and we got more than 40 in our cooler as back-up. We’re definitely prepared and excited for this weekend. There is a very slim chance I do not run out of something. It’s just tough you know what this crowd will be drinking,” said World of Beer General Manger Will Turner.

Turner says he’s already warned his waiters and waitresses that Saturday will be a long day. They start in the morning and will likely not get home until around midnight.

