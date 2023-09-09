Birmingham sports bars make game plan for showing football amid Spectrum, Disney standoff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many folks may not be able to watch college or NFL games at home this weekend due to the ongoing contract battle with Disney and Spectrum Cable.

One popular option every season is gathering at local sports bars. One manager believes he’s found the solution.

Randall Peterson, the general manager of Mugshots Bar and Grill in downtown Birmingham, has been planning for this weekend for days. As the general manager of Mugshots Bar and Grill’s downtown location, he knew he’d have to find a way to show highly anticipated games amid the ongoing battle between Spectrum and Disney.

“We definitely took over the last week, how we’re going to figure out this Disney thing, but we’ve got it taken care of with the Hulu Live, with the Firesticks, so we should have enough games for everybody to be happy,” says Peterson.

Rowan is also planning for other factors that come with the bigger crowds.

“I love it man, I love it when it’s packed in here, the staff’s doing their service people are in here happy smiling laughing,” Peterson says. “Make sure our staff’s well-staffed, order a lot of extra food, you know we’re just looking forward to taking care of these people coming in. We love college football, we got a lot of extra beer in the back ready to roll.”

While many may be ready to gather at their favorite sports bars this weekend, law enforcement everywhere wants you to know there’s always a zero tolerance policy when it comes to drunk driving.

“Make sure you have a plan in place whether it’s Uber, Lyft, rideshare programs,” says Detective Andrew Rowan with Alabaster Police Department. “We make sure we’re very hard on drunk driving and even buzzed driving is still considered drunk driving, and you will go to jail for that.”

Kickoff for the highly anticipated Texas vs. Alabama game is at 6 p.m.

