Birmingham Police warn ‘Hide it, lock it, keep it.’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ‘Hide it. Lock it. Keep it.’ is the phrase Birmingham Police want people to remember when visiting downtown Birmingham.

The department is now placing signs around town warning residents to take their valuables when they park.

Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald says those breaking in are looking for guns. He explained that those stolen firearms are then used to carry out other crimes.

Unfortunately police aren’t just dealing with car break ins, but car thefts.

One of the messages on the board specifically targets Kia and Hyundai owners. After a recent Tik Tok trend has showcased a flaw in certain models, some people are taking advantage of the defect to break into the vehicles.

Police want to spread the word that free anti-theft devices are available all BPD precincts.

As for where the warning signs are, Officer Fitzgerald says they are strategically placed around town.

“We place them in areas we see a high volume of break ins or car thefts and the benefit of the signs is that they are portable and we can move them around,” said Officer Fitzgerald.

He stressed that the department will change their signs locations based on where these crimes are taking place. Right now BPD are tracking 22 stolen vehicles, six of them are Hyundais.

