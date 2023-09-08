LawCall
On Your Side: Resources for children left behind after violent crimes

Help for children of violent crime victims
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - So far in 2023, there have been 115 reported murders in Jefferson County, with 84 of them happening in Birmingham, according to police.

Every time we report a new homicide, there are usually children left behind. One of the most recent shootings at a Birmingham nightclub ended the lives of two mothers and left three others injured.

At the time this article was written, no arrests had been made in the shooting deaths of 24-year-old Markiezia Atkins and 33-year-old Chaveda Willis. They, along with a man, arrived at UAB Hospital by private vehicle, all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

When they arrived at UAB Hospital’s emergency room, the car they were in was shot at. Gunfire also hit an SUV belonging to UAB Police and a hospital emergency room door.

UAB Hospital staff pronounced Atkins and Willis dead, while the man suffered life-threatening injuries. Two additional gunshot victims arrived at the hospital by private vehicle, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported that the shooting started outside Aria Restaurant and Lounge, located in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North, early Monday morning.

Police believe the gunfire stemmed from a targeted attack, but many of the victims struck by gunfire appeared to be bystanders. No one is currently in custody.

If anyone has information pertaining to the case, they are urged to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

The impact on the children can sometimes get lost in the quest for justice. However, a local psychologist emphasizes that the trauma children of victims of violent crimes face cannot be ignored.

Dr. Josh Klapow, a UAB psychologist, stated, ‘Children are growing and developing, so at each stage of their development, this trauma has a different impact. That’s why school counselors, larger mental health professionals, clergy, family friends need to understand that just because it happened at one time, doesn’t mean that that story ends. The support needed is ongoing.’

Dr. Josh Klapow also points out that there are free or low-cost mental health resources available, either through the child’s school or his personal recommendation, such as Children’s of Alabama - The Amelia Center.

(For more information on The Amelia Center, visit https://www.childrensal.org/about-childrens/contact-us.)

