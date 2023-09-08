LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

What to expect this football season if you’re with Spectrum

By Taylor Pollock
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we get into the true start of football season, many fans may be left wondering how they’re going to watch games as the showdown between Spectrum and ESPN-owner Disney continues.

Jim Willcox, the senior electronics editor at Consumer Reports, says there are a few options.

If you want to watch a local channel, Willcox says you can try an antenna.

He says there are also many cable-style streaming service like Hulu+ Live, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV.

Willcox also says there’s the tried and true method of going to your local sports bar to watch certain games.

Willcox says there’s lots of pressure for these companies to reach a deal, but right now neither seems to be backing down, which is why if seeing these games is a must, fans should start putting together backup plans.

“The whole industry is watching to see what happens, this could be a harbinger of what’s to come,” Willcox said. “This is coming against the backdrop of Disney saying that they’re preparing to launch their own ESPN service directly to consumers, so Spectrum is saying, ‘why would we want to get locked into a long-term contract if down the road before that contracts up consumers are going to be able to get ESPN without going through a cable company?’”

Willcox recommends if you do decide to go with a streaming service, put together a list of what you really watch to help you choose.

Some may not have all of the local channels, so if those are a non-negotiable, be sure it’s included. Other factors to consider are cost and how many people can stream at a time.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Mekhi Diwone Harris
Birmingham man charged in scheme to sell stolen, fake checks
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her
Demetrius Kelley, left, and Travontae Todd, right, were arrested over Labor Day Weekend after...
3 arrested in exhibition driving operation Labor Day weekend in Birmingham

Latest News

We’re learning more about the case involving a Birmingham principal on administrative leave...
Birmingham principal on paid administrative leave over testing allegations asking judge to let her back on the job
Questions over child's suspension from school
Jefferson Co. first grader suspended for pointing fingers like gun
Active shooter response in Oxford.
Suspect facing attempted murder, burglary charges after shooting in Oxford
What to expect this football season if you’re with Spectrum
What to expect this football season if you’re with Spectrum
Help for children of violent crime victims
On Your Side: Resources for children left behind after violent crimes