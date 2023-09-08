LawCall
Thursday night fire claims the life of one person

Stock photo.
Stock photo.(Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person died Thursday night as the result of a residential fire.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirmed the fatality happened in the 300 block of of 86th Street North.

No further details are currently available. This story will be updated as more information is released.

