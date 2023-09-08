SummerBrook community needs help fixing up 200-year-old cemetery in their neighborhood

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Some neighbors in Alabaster need your help fixing up their 200-year-old cemetery. The cemetery in the SummerBrook neighborhood was vandalized several years ago and the HOA is asking the community to come together and help fix it.

When the cemetery was vandalized back in 1976, the gravestones were destroyed leaving many of them unrecognizable.

Fast forward 20 years when the subdivision was built, and the cemetery was deeded to the HOA.

Unfortunately, SummerBrook HOA leaders said they do not have the money or knowledge to properly care for the cemetery - that’s why they need the public’s help.

Kim DiCicco, SummerBrook HOA treasurer said, “We have three large trees that need to be removed, we also have fence repair that needs to be done, just the regular landscaping of it.”

The HOA would also like to take the pieces of the tombstones that are unrecognizable and build a rock garden for them.

Marcus Kelly, HOA president said, “Out of respect for the war vets and all the people laying to rest here, we just want to make sure we try to preserve this and bring it back to life.”

The cemetery has 10 known graves, one of which is a war veteran from 1812, Mr. Neighbors.

“The VA has provided us with a new marker for Mr. Neighbors and that’s going to be coming in this Saturday,” DiCicco said.

The HOA hopes to have all of this done by the end of the year and find the best qualified organization to deed the now Alabama historic cemetery to so they can maintain and preserve it properly.

The HOA has estimated the repairs to cost about $12,000 or more.

They have an event this Saturday at 9 a.m. where the community can volunteer their time, money and/or services.

A link to their GoFundMe can be found by clicking here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.