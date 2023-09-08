LawCall
Refined To Go - Sweet Potato Cornbread Muffins

Good Day Cooking
James Washington - Sweet Potato Cornbread Muffins
By Refined To Go
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Sweet Potato Cornbread Muffins

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • 1 cup cornmeal
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup half and half
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 cup ( 1 stick) salted, melted butter
  • 2 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes About 2 large sweet potatoes
  • 1/3 cup honey

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375°. Place paper liners in muffin pan.
  2. You can bake your sweet potatoes, or microwave them. I cooked mine in the microwave by poking a few holes with a fork in each potato, place on a microwave safe plate, and cook on 100% power level for about 5-10 minutes. Depending on how thick your potatoes are.
  3. When potatoes are done, they should be soft and mushy. Cut them in half to let them cool to handle.
  4. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon.
  5. Add in your sweet potato by scooping it out of the skin. Mix well using a handheld mixer, or hand mix with spoon. Add eggs, melted butter and honey. Mix well, then add half and half. Mix everything well until creamy and well combined.
  6. Pour batter into lined muffin tins.
  7. Bake in preheated oven for 30-35 minutes, or until toothpick comes out clean when inserted in middle of muffin.

