Midfield sees uptick in crime with highest number of homicide in decades

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police need help finding a man they just signed a warrant on for the shooting death of a woman last weekend. George Peppins is wanted for the murder of Koreyanta Davis.

Chief Jesse Bell says their preliminary investigation shows the victim and George Peppins were in an altercation before shots were fired. They arrived on the 500 block of Henson Street to find a Davis lying next to the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers consider peppins armed and dangerous. They ask if you see him or know where he is to contact Midfield Police at 205-745-3554 or Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.

This marks the city’s sixth homicide and Chief Bell says that’s is the most he’s seen in the 20 years he’s been with the department. He says they are noticing an uptick in crime across the board.

Two days after that homicide, Midfield officers pulled someone over in a suspected stolen vehicle case. They say the man waved an AR pistol at one of them and the officer fired a shot. The man took off and thankfully no one was hurt. That suspect is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail, but chief Bell says this shows how many dangers his officers face every day.

“It’s just a situation where it could’ve really been avoided if he had just stopped and gave himself up, says Chief Bell. “Thankfully no one was injured during the chase or the subsequent interaction between him and the officer,” says Chief Bell. “People need to be more mindful if you do the crime you have to pay for it and eventually you will.”

