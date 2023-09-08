Jefferson Co. first grader suspended for pointing fingers like gun

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The parent of a six-year-old is trying to get justice for their child after he was suspended from school for playing with another student by pointing their fingers like a gun.

Jarrod Belcher says he nor his six-year-old son have had any issues with Jefferson County School System until last Friday, when he got a call from his son’s school asking for him to be picked up because his son had been suspended.

“I sat down and I asked her can you tell me what happened? And she proceeds to tell me that my son and another boy they were playing with each other and using their index fingers as a gun,” Belcher says.

Belcher’s son was given a class 3 violation, which is also given to students who bring weapons to school. Belcher was initially told his son would be barred from school grounds until a hearing could be held.

“I asked her, I said ‘Well did he threaten any one?’ ‘No.’ ‘Was there violence?’ ‘No.’ ‘Was there any indication of a current or future threat?’ ‘No.’ I said ‘well this kind of seems benign to me, it sounds like two students playing,’ and she said it was but in this climate, this day and age, we have to take all incidents very seriously,” Belcher says.

Belcher says the assistant principal told him that that what his son did was outlined in the Jefferson county student handbook as a violation, but after looking through it himself, Belcher says he couldn’t find anything that was similar to what his son did, and asked for more clarification.

“Somehow, maybe another student could not have realized they were playing and gotten scared,” as Belcher explains the reasoning he was given behind the punishment. ”She calls me back and says after consideration we have decided to drop it to a level 2, a lesser punishment.”

Belcher says to his understanding a class 2 violation will still stay on his son’s record. He believes the situation should have been handled differently.

“What they should have done was pulled him to the side and said ‘hey, this is not appropriate at school,’ and that should have solved it, or they could have called me, and I would have handled it,” Belcher says. “What I would like is for this incident to be removed from his record, he doesn’t deserve to be branded as potentially violent, because he was playing cops and robbers.”

We did receive a statement from the Jefferson County School system saying quote:

“In this particular case, the parents were contacted and took the student home for the remainder of the day because of the initial information we received. After further review of the circumstances, it was determined that no further action, other than a discussion with the student, was needed. The student was back in class the next school day. We stand ready to meet with the parent to talk about any remaining concerns.” - Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Superintendent

