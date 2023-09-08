First Alert Weather: Cooler start to your Friday; Hurricane Lee continues to strengthen in the Atlantic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a nice and refreshing morning, with temps in the 50s to low-60s. We’ll likely see some cloud cover increase Friday afternoon giving us partly cloudy skies. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid-80s with northerly winds at 5 to 10 mph. The weather looks fantastic for high school football on Friday evening with temperatures cooling into the 70s after 7 p.m. with mostly clear skies.

Weekend Forecast: The nice weather should continue into the weekend. Morning temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 60s with high temperatures in the upper 80s. I’ve added a small chance for a stray shower or storm in far east Alabama Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are only at 10 to 20 percent.

I think most of Alabama will remain dry, but a disturbance to our east will likely produce scattered showers and storms in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas. A few showers can’t be ruled out for parts of Cherokee, Cleburne, Calhoun, Clay, and Coosa Counties, but I wouldn’t worry about grabbing the umbrella. All outdoor events this weekend should be nice. Just plan to grab the hat, sunglasses, and apply the sunscreen. UV index levels will remain very high, so burn time could occur within 15 to 30 minutes if you don’t apply sunscreen. The forecast is looking very nice for the Alabama football game as they host the #11 Texas Longhorns at 6 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures will likely start out in the mid 80s and cool into the mid 70s by the end of the game. Humidity levels will likely remain comfortable across north and central Alabama through the weekend.

Next Week: The first half of next week will likely start out hot with highs in the lower 90s. Long-range models are hinting that a cold front could push through central Alabama next Tuesday and Wednesday giving us a chance for a few showers or storms. Temperatures by the middle and end of next week could drop slightly below average with highs in the mid 80s and morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Lee has strengthened into a powerful Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph as of 10 p.m. on Thursday evening. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows Lee will continue to undergo rapid strengthening. Lee will likely stay out of the Caribbean and staying just north of the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico Sunday and Monday.

The forecast track for the next three to five days looks solid, but the track of the storm by next week remains a big question. The majority of the models keep Lee out in the Atlantic and pushing to the north towards Bermuda by the middle and end of next week. It will likely produce a high rip current threat all along the East Coast thanks to the size and intensity of the storm. We won’t rule out an East Coast threat as of now, but the chances for one to occur remains low. A lot can change as we get the latest information. The good news is that Lee is not expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and impact us in Alabama.

Tropical Storm Margot also formed off the west coast of Africa today. This storm will eventually become a hurricane but remain a “fish storm” out in the Atlantic and not impact the United States.

We expect the hurricane season to remain active for the next 10 to 14 days. We are in the peak of the hurricane season. It doesn’t officially end until November 30.

