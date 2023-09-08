LawCall
Cullman Police arrest two individuals after patrol car nearly hit after robbery

Cullman Police Department
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Police arrested two individuals Friday morning after nearly being hit by a vehicle that was speeding away from a robbery.

Two Cullman Police Officers were patrolling in the area of Warnke Road SW when they observed a silver Chevy Impala speeding through a parking lot, and nearly hit the patrol car as it entered the highway.

Officers Roy Bates and Daniel Palisay pulled the car over and determined that 69-year-old Stanley Ray Menefee, of Ensley, and 49-year-old Mark Ples Jones, of Bessemer, had just committed a robbery at a nearby residence. During their search, the officers recovered a wallet, money, and cell phone, all of which belonged to the victim of the robbery. The officers also recovered a weapon that was used during the robbery.

Menefee and Jones were arrested for Robbery 1st and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. They are both currently being held at the Cullman County Detention Center.

