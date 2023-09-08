City of Pelham welcomes a second professional sports franchise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s an exciting day in Pelham as the city welcomed their second professional sports franchise to the Pelham civic complex and ice arena.

The National Indoor Soccer League announced the Magic City Soccer Club as the newest team to the league.

It’s a new experience for you to enjoy with your family and friends and it opens up the city to more visitors that can stay and play in Pelham.

The Magic City SC season will kick off in January and run through May with 8 home games.

Right now, the search to find a coach for both the men and women’s league has started and they’d love to have someone with ties to the city.

Once the coach is selected, they will start to build their roster with local and regionalized players.

Gary Tufford, the Commissioner of the NISL said they chose the city of Pelham because of the venue and the community.

“It gives us a great opportunity to spend time with family,” Tufford said. “Take the kids to a soccer game, and lord knows everyone’s playing soccer these days, and maybe stop watching Netflix and get off the iPad and let’s make an experience together.”

Tickets are already on sale for the new club. You can find all of the information here.

