LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport expecting heavy traffic, longer wait times this weekend

(Gillian Brooks)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All eyes are on Tuscaloosa this weekend in the college football world for the heavily anticipated Alabama - Texas matchup Saturday evening at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The game is expected to bring in a lot of visitors to the state, and the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is making sure you are aware of the heavy traffic that the airport is expecting this weekend.

The Birmingham Airport Authority released the following statement below:

Saturday’s matchup, which is the host of ESPN’s College GameDay this week, will kickoff at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Active shooter response in Oxford.
Suspect facing attempted murder, burglary charges after shooting in Oxford
A 7-year-old girl had a birthday surprise when she found her own diamond while visiting a state...
Birthday surprise: 7-year-old girl finds 2.95-carat diamond while visiting state park
Mekhi Diwone Harris
Birmingham man charged in scheme to sell stolen, fake checks

Latest News

Amazon funds literacy labs in Bessemer schools
Amazon funds five literacy labs for Bessemer City elementary schools
Cullman Police Department
Cullman Police arrest two individuals after patrol car nearly hit after robbery
A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in south...
USPS mail carrier killed in south Alabama crash
Senator Katie Britt speaks with Jonathan Hardison
Senator Katie Britt speaks with Jonathan Hardison