Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport expecting heavy traffic, longer wait times this weekend
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All eyes are on Tuscaloosa this weekend in the college football world for the heavily anticipated Alabama - Texas matchup Saturday evening at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The game is expected to bring in a lot of visitors to the state, and the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is making sure you are aware of the heavy traffic that the airport is expecting this weekend.
The Birmingham Airport Authority released the following statement below:
Saturday’s matchup, which is the host of ESPN’s College GameDay this week, will kickoff at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
