Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport expecting heavy traffic, longer wait times this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All eyes are on Tuscaloosa this weekend in the college football world for the heavily anticipated Alabama - Texas matchup Saturday evening at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The game is expected to bring in a lot of visitors to the state, and the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is making sure you are aware of the heavy traffic that the airport is expecting this weekend.

The Birmingham Airport Authority released the following statement below:

Travelers who are scheduled to fly out of Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) this Sunday should expect longer than normal lines at the TSA Checkpoint. Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport earlier than usual in anticipation of the longer lines. The increase in traffic is due in part, to the influx of visitors here this weekend for the Alabama – University of Texas Football game in Tuscaloosa. Both American and United Airlines added nonstops flights this weekend between Birmingham and Austin. The additional seats and the incredible fan following of these teams will make for a busy day at BHM. Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport earlier than normal and to be prepared for the possibility of longer lines at the checkpoint. The Transportation Security Administration is staffing up for the anticipated Sunday rush. Wait times, however, will be longer than travelers are accustomed to here at BHM.

Saturday’s matchup, which is the host of ESPN’s College GameDay this week, will kickoff at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.