Birmingham principal on paid administrative leave over testing allegations asking judge to let her back on the job

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about the case involving a Birmingham principal on administrative leave after being investigated over testing irregularities. She was in a Jefferson County courtroom Thursday asking a judge to let her go back to work.

Principal Jennifer Lott is on paid administrative leave after allegations of cheating on the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program ACAP test scores at Oliver Elementary and Wilkerson Middle. She is the current principal at Wilkerson Middle and former principal at Oliver Elementary.

In court, Birmingham School District attorneys claim there was a dramatic rise in test scores while Lott was at Oliver then a fall after Lott went to Wilkerson. The district’s attorneys say before Lott was principal at Oliver, the school had a 75 ACAP score. While she was there, scoring went up to 84 and after she left the school attorneys say the scores plummeted to 52. They didn’t talk much about scores at Wilkerson in court but call them unusual.

Lott who also took the stand said she really doesn’t truly know the allegations against her. Since being put on paid administrative leave, she says her reputation has taken a hit as well as her mental health. Lott says there has been a similar rise in test scores in other schools and no other principal or employees have been questioned about them.

“She did her job. She did what it took to set a standard in that school and when she left unfortunately those individuals that came behind her maybe didn’t and that’s how I look at it. Not looking at the fact that oh its so odd that the scores increased,” Juandalynn Givan, Lott’s attorney said.

Her attorneys says Lott, who’s been in education for over two decades, has an impeccable reputation and say she is everything that is right in Birmingham City Schools.

“All of a sudden its impossible for her to do her job and her due diligence to increase the scores at the school for which she is been assigned. I think it’s absolutely riducluous. I think it’s an insult and I think that what Dr. Sullivan has done, I do not believe that it was fair,” Givan said.

Attorneys for the school district didn’t talk after the hearing but in court they said this case isn’t just about testing scores. There’s a lot more they say. We’re told the State Board of Education is also investigating.

Judge Patrick Ballard is giving attorneys until the end of next week to submit any more filings before making a ruling on whether or not Lott can return to school.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.