On Your Side Safety Check: Is violent crime up in Birmingham in 2023?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime is a top concern for all of us. After five people were shot over the weekend in Birmingham, we wanted to give you perspective on the city’s overall crime stats in this On Your Side Safety Check.

While violent crime is up seven percent across the city, homicides are down about seven percent compared to this time last year, according to BPD crime numbers. At the time the story aired, the city had reported 84 homicides compared to 90 in 2022.

The number of rapes in 2023 is down by about half compared to 2022.

Aggravated assaults and robberies are adding to the uptick in violent crime. Robberies are 18 percent, assaults are up by seven percent compared to the previous year.

