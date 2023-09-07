LawCall
Waterford subdivision masterplan withdrawn by developer after residents voice their concerns

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A subdivision in Calera won’t be expanding, at least not now. The Calera city council decided to hold off on the approval of the new Waterford north and south subdivisions.

The developer withdrew his master plan for approval after many people were concerned about the project.

During last night’s city council meeting, some neighbors said they were concerned about safety, construction, and developer accountability.

The new subdivision would be located across the street from the already built Waterford community on Highway 70.

The proposed plan would create several hundred homes and amenities like a pool and walking trails.

Since this plan has been stagnant for years and new codes and regulations were put in place in February, Calera residents want the developer to create a new plan.

Neighbors like Lydia Godwin said they are hoping to see a second entrance and a construction road to prevent city roads from being damaged.

“All the I’s weren’t dotted and all the T’s weren’t crossed,” Godwin said. “There are so many different errors in here that need to be corrected and it could just be dismissed because of technical issues within the application and so I hope that he will come back with a better plan.”

Since there was no vote last night, the developer has the opportunity to come back at a later date with a new plan.

