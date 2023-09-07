VIDEO: Officer saves driver from burning truck just before it explodes

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A North Carolina police officer is being honored after he rescued a truck driver from the burning cab of his truck after a crash, WBTV reports.

The Aug. 8 incident happened just before 10 p.m. under the Jake Alexander Boulevard bridge on Interstate 85 in Rowan County. According to troopers, the truck hit the concrete barrier after its driver suffered a medical emergency, and its cab caught on fire.

Police Lt. Corey Brooks, who happened to be driving behind the tractor-trailer, was able to get the driver out and save his life. Body camera video released Tuesday by the Salisbury Police Department shows the heroic rescue.

Salisbury Police Lt. Corey Brooks is being honored after he rescued a truck driver from the burning cab of his truck. (Salisbury Police Department)

The City of Salisbury said Brooks was responding after-hours to a separate incident just before 9 p.m. After witnessing the crash, Brooks stopped and, without hesitation, ran to the truck’s cab, where he found the driver, Michael Williams, unconscious.

He immediately called the crash in over his police radio but didn’t wait for help before springing into action. Brooks pulled the driver out of the driver seat and over the passenger seat to get him out of the burning truck.

An unidentified female driver helped Brooks in pulling Williams to safety on the opposite side of the road across two lanes. The truck then exploded.

As fire and EMS arrived on scene, Williams started to gain consciousness. He was unaware of the situation but could walk on his own to the ambulance, where he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the city said.

Brooks was honored during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

“Out of 25 years, this is probably one of the scariest nights of my career,” he said during the meeting. “With that incident, either I was going to die in the truck with the gentleman, or I was gonna get him out of the truck.”

Brooks has more than 24 years in law enforcement, beginning his career with the East Spencer Police Department. He was hired by the Salisbury Police Department in 2001 as a patrol officer and continued to rise through the ranks. He currently serves as lieutenant of the criminal investigations/violent crimes unit.

