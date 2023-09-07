LawCall
Speed breakers proving to be effective on The Strip in Tuscaloosa

By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those temporary speed bumps on University Boulevard along The Strip have proven to be very effective after the first Bama home game over the weekend.

UA Police and Tuscaloosa Police teamed up to slow down traffic and reduce what they call ‘exhibition driving.’

UA Police say at least on their side, they didn’t write as many tickets compared to opening game one year ago, and just based on visual observations, drivers are paying attention.

The speed bumps don’t weigh much - just 14 pounds. They’re easy to put down, but police say worth their weight in gold. Whatever it takes to get drivers to slow down when The Strip is crowded.

Capt. Mark Grimes says they worked well over the weekend.

“They reduced speeding, the exhibiting driving in the area. We had a few cases. However, they were addressed appropriately but they were highly effective,” said UA Police Capt. Mark Grimes.

All told, police put down around 14 strips starting at locations from just east of Campus Drive to around Red Drew Avenue. Capt. Grimes estimated there was a 50% reduction in overall traffic citations by UAPD during the Alabama game against Middle Tennessee.

“Just the strategy of placement as well as seeing them automatically gets someone to slow because they don’t want to feel that bump,” said Capt. Grimes.

The technology is neither new nor original but highly effective for The Strip. The plan is to put them back on University Boulevard no later than Thursday when UA gears up for another match-up in Bryant-Denny with a much larger crowd coming from Texas.

“These are temporary, but they’re looking at permanent options on some of the side roads,” said Capt. Grimes.

Capt. Grimes says the speed bumps will likely be put down every weekend regardless of whether Bama plays at home or away.

