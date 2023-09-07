Shelton State Community College and University of Alabama to sign transfer agreement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelton State and the University of Alabama are coming together to create a pathway for students to transfer from Shelton State to Alabama. The partnership allows the two schools to have a clearly defined communication and transfer process with students.

Students who attend Shelton State with a minimum 2.0 GPA and 24 transferrable credit hours are now garmented a seamless transfer process to Alabama. The agreement includes scholarship opportunities, academic advising, career coaching, and counseling.

“Partnering with The University of Alabama provides Shelton State students more opportunities to continue their educations here in Tuscaloosa. We hope this agreement further strengthens our relationship with UA and encourages our students to continue pursuing higher education,” stated Shelton State Community College President Dr. Chris Cox.

