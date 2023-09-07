LawCall
Search continues in Coosa River for missing man

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Search crews in the Gadsden area are still looking for a man who apparently fell into the Coosa River.

The incident happened Wednesday in the Boardwalk area off Highway 411.

It’s unclear how the man ended up in the water, but WBRC was told the current was fast-moving.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

