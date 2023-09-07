LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Scammers posing as Better Business Bureau to scam you out of thousands of dollars

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2022, $8 billion was lost to scammers. Now, scammers are targeting retired federal employees and posing as the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Carl Bates is the President of the Better Business Bureau. He said scammers will email a document with the BBB logo on it, explaining that they accidentally put money into your account and need your help to get it out.

“Within the document, it describes the fact that they have accidentally put your money into an account, and they want you to get it out and help them get it in the right place and do this. They give very specific instructions to the people about how to do it,” said Bates.

The scammers will instruct you to take tens of thousands of dollars out of your account. If the bank questions why, they encourage victims to lie. Once the money is withdrawn, Bates said they are normally asked to put it into a cryptocurrency ATM.

Once someone falls for the scam, Bates said it is likely it will happen again.

“Scammers are really good at getting us to take this money, put it in the wallet, and then it’s gone. And once it’s gone, they move it electronically to themselves.”

Bates said the number one sign that you are being targeted by a scam is the sense of urgency. If you believe you were a victim of a similar crime, you can call the BBB to report it.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her
Demetrius Kelley, left, and Travontae Todd, right, were arrested over Labor Day Weekend after...
3 arrested in exhibition driving operation Labor Day weekend in Birmingham
Walmart is extending an apologetic offering to Alabama customers who were affected by the...
Walmart offering $5 gift card to Alabama customers following sales tax overcharge
Mekhi Diwone Harris
Birmingham man charged in scheme to sell stolen, fake checks

Latest News

Areyelle Yarbrough died at just 32. She was shot and killed at Patton Park on Easter.
Birmingham man arrested in deadly 2021 Easter shooting that killed 1, injured 5
Brother of 9-11 victim at Pentagon talks about Maj. Dwayne Williams' legacy
Brother of 9-11 victim at Pentagon talks about Maj. Dwayne Williams' legacy
Source: WBRC video
BBB warns of new scam
Police, legislators respond to exhibition driving operation in B'ham
Exhibition driving arrests shows dangerous drivers will face serious consequences