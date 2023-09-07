Scammers posing as Better Business Bureau to scam you out of thousands of dollars

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2022, $8 billion was lost to scammers. Now, scammers are targeting retired federal employees and posing as the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Carl Bates is the President of the Better Business Bureau. He said scammers will email a document with the BBB logo on it, explaining that they accidentally put money into your account and need your help to get it out.

“Within the document, it describes the fact that they have accidentally put your money into an account, and they want you to get it out and help them get it in the right place and do this. They give very specific instructions to the people about how to do it,” said Bates.

The scammers will instruct you to take tens of thousands of dollars out of your account. If the bank questions why, they encourage victims to lie. Once the money is withdrawn, Bates said they are normally asked to put it into a cryptocurrency ATM.

Once someone falls for the scam, Bates said it is likely it will happen again.

“Scammers are really good at getting us to take this money, put it in the wallet, and then it’s gone. And once it’s gone, they move it electronically to themselves.”

Bates said the number one sign that you are being targeted by a scam is the sense of urgency. If you believe you were a victim of a similar crime, you can call the BBB to report it.

