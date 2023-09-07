Reports, candidates suggest Alabama could host third GOP presidential debate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Alabama’s early primary next year, we could see presidential candidates making campaign stops in our state, including a possible GOP debate. According to reports, the University of Alabama could be the site of a third GOP presidential debate. No official word yet from the Republican National Committee.

People familiar with the planning tell Bloomberg that UA could host presidential candidates sometime in the fall. GOP candidates Nikki Haley and Chris Christie recently hinted at a third debate in Alabama as well. Christie also said former President Donald Trump could show up too.

Political analyst and former Republican state representative Paul Demarco says we could see presidential candidates in Alabama very soon because of our early primary in March. He says that could be one of the reasons a debate may happen here.

“Voters want to kick the tires, hear where they stand on the important issues that we want to see in a Republican candidate…to have a debate here where you hear these candidates talk about all of these issues, it will be a big deal here for Alabama. So we’re looking forward to it,” DeMarco said.

A UA spokesperson tells WBRC they have no information about a debate at this time.

The state GOP says an announcement will come from the RNC if a debate is going to happen in Alabama. Last month, ALGOP Chairman John Wahl told us he’s been working for the past year to try and get a debate here. We’ll keep you updated.

