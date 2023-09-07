Oxford PD respond to active shooter, suspect in custody

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Oxford Police Department (OXPD) responded to an active shooter at Alabama Highway 21 and I-20 Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival, OXPD say the suspect was taken down at the RaceTrac on Alabama Highway 21 and Grace St. and taken into custody. Oxford police say multiple shots were fired at the scene.

Police are urging residents and travelers to avoid the area while the investigation is conducted.

The investigation is ongoing.

A WBRC crew is headed to the scene.

More details will be added to this story as new information becomes available.

