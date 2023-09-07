Over $1 million approved by city council for Birmingham’s fire stations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is getting the ball rolling on some funding for upgrades to its’ fire stations.

Among those upgrades are roof repairs to several stations, including Station 9, as well as over $1 million for dormitory upgrades.

Two items were approved by council yesterday that include upgrades to the dorms inside 24 different fire stations.

They include both Station 9, which was where two firefighters were shot back in July, as well as Station 26, which was recently the subject of controversy after photos circulated online claiming to show mold inside.

Those resolutions were included in the operating budget which passed in June. They’ve passed the design phase and now move forward to the next phase.

Additionally, some funding was moved to a previously approved ordinance that includes more money for roof and driveway repairs to several stations.

You can find a full breakdown of those funds below:

Item 2 - An Ordinance “TO FURTHER AMEND THE CAPITAL FUND BUDGET” for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, by transferring $29,054.05 from FIR102CP 002801 – Fire Station Roof Repairs (#13, 19 and 24), $9,734.17 from FIR102CP 003973 – Fire Station Improvements, $3,687.60 from PEP102CP 003988 – Fire Station #26 Driveway Repairs, $4,692.28 from FIR105CP 003988 – Fire Station #26 Driveway Repairs and appropriating $47,168.10 to Fire Station #9 Roof Repair. (Submitted by the Mayor) (Recommended by the Mayor and the Budget and Finance Committee).

Item 21 - A Resolution approving payment to Affordable Interior Systems, Inc., Leominster, Massachusetts, in the amount of $841,200.00 , for the purchase of furniture panels for upgrades of dorm rooms, at unit prices on file in the office of the Purchasing Agent, for the Fire Department based on bid awarded contract by the State of Alabama, Master Agreement #MA230000002897-2. [Appropriated for in the FY2023-2024 Budget, G/L Account: 102_000.525-005, Project Code: FIR102CP 003974] (Submitted by the Mayor) (Recommended by the Purchasing Agent and the Fire Chief).

Item 22- A Resolution approving payment to John Savoy & Son, Inc., d/b/a Savoy Contract Furniture, Montoursville, Pennsylvania, for furniture upgrades of dorm rooms in the amount of $290,623.39, at unit prices on file in the office of the Purchasing Agent for the Fire Department, based on bid awarded, by The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) Contract #230301. [Appropriated in the FY 2023-2024 Budget; G/L Account: 102_000.525-005, Project Code: FIR102CP 003974] (Submitted by the Mayor) (Recommended by the Purchasing Agent and the Fire Chief).

