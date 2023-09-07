Magic City Acceptance Academy working to expand

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magic City Acceptance Academy will soon be expanding. It’s a school in Homewood with an LGBTQ-affirming learning environment.

The school sits on 75 Bagby Drive in Homewood right now and they want to add the building adjacent (85 Bagby Drive) as a mixed use facility, which will house more teaching spaces and office spaces for mental health services.

At the Homewood Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, a mockup was shown of the property plan which showed a bridge that would connect the two buildings together (75 & 85 Bagby Drive).

Chuck Smith with CCR Architecture says the school demand exceeds their current capacity so they will be adding about a dozen more classrooms in the new building, along with a science lab and other facilities, including a storm shelter. They said the learning spaces will primarily be on floor two and three.

The first floor of the building will house the office spaces. The CEO of Birmingham Aids Outreach and the Magic City Acceptance Academy Karen Musgrove says they’ll also be expanding their counseling and mental health services, in addition to their research institute.

“We really just look at what motivates people to change, mental health needs in the community, and any other kind of research that’s connected to the population that we serve and then we publish our findings and hope to make a difference in the community,” she explains.

One city councilor abstained from voting Tuesday night, so the Planning Commission gave a 7-1 approval to push the plans to the Homewood City Council.

