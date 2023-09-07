Jefferson State Community College set to host an event for adults beginning or returning to college

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking to return to college but don’t know where to start, the folks at Jeff State have a plan for you.

For the first time, Jefferson State Community College is hosting a college night for adults.

Maybe life happened and your college career got derailed and you’ve been wanting to come back.

Jefferson State said this is the perfect time to see what’s available and how you can get the support you need to finish.

This come-and-go event will provide information on how to get started and feature the many resources and programs that Jefferson State has to offer.

The event will be held Tuesday, September 12 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Judy Merritt building on the Shelby Hoover campus.

During the event, topics like resources for success and emergency assistance will be discussed.

David Bobo with Jeff State said participants will also hear from other adults who have overcome the barriers that adults face in completing college.

“If you’re working full time and trying to do courses around your schedule, what does that look like, financial aid, anything that an adult might face we are trying to address those and keep students going and achieving their dreams,” Bobo said.

Jefferson State encourages current students and the community to attend.

Families and kids are welcome, and they hope to continue to host this event in the future.

