LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Gunmen kick in door of home, kidnap couple in front of their 5 kids, police say

A couple was taken at gunpoint from their Texas home; the kidnappers left the couple's five kids behind. (Source: KSAT)
By Katrina Webber, KSAT
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - Police say a couple was taken at gunpoint from their house while their five children were inside.

San Antonio police were called to a neighborhood in the southwest part of town just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said two men with guns showed up uninvited at a family’s home.

“The suspects kicked down the door, entered the home, took the two adults, and fled the scene,” San Antonio Police Department Officer Ricardo Guzman said.

Police described the couple as a man and a woman in their late 30s. Officers said they were taken against their will and are calling the situation a kidnapping.

A motive wasn’t immediately clear, but the kidnappers left behind the couple’s five children inside the home.

“We located five juveniles inside the house. No injuries were reported, and they were unharmed,” Guzman said.

Officers roped off portions of the neighborhood after arriving at the scene but said a lot of questions remain.

According to police, they don’t have a lot of information as of Wednesday night.

Investigators said they are counting on surveillance videos from the neighborhood to help answer some of the ongoing questions.

The police department has questioned several people, including the couple’s children who are all reported to be under the age of 17.

Police said their hope is to find the parents and bring them back home safely.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham; victims shot at again as they arrived at UAB Hospital
Demetrius Kelley, left, and Travontae Todd, right, were arrested over Labor Day Weekend after...
3 arrested in exhibition driving operation Labor Day weekend in Birmingham
Walmart is extending an apologetic offering to Alabama customers who were affected by the...
Walmart offering $5 gift card to Alabama customers following sales tax overcharge
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

F.O.P. responds to concerns over officer hiring, retention
F.O.P. responds to concerns over officer hiring, retention
ALDOT set to rebuild a portion of Highway 11 in Coaling
ALDOT set to rebuild a portion of Highway 11 in Coaling
New scam looks like a missed package from USPS, includes link
New scam looks like a missed package from USPS, includes link
Vehicles line up to leave the Burning Man festival in Black Rock Desert, Nev., Tuesday, Sept....
Burning Man is ending, but the cleanup from heavy flooding is far from over
Tye' Stevens
Bonnell Drive capital murder suspect apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Anniston