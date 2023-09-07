LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Gadsden City Marching Titans is a band on the rise in more ways than one

Band of the Week
By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden City High School Marching Titans is a band certainly on the rise.

This year 221 members are marching in the halftime show called “Royals.” That is up more than 40 from last season. Chris Benedetti is the Band Director and he says the Marching Titans is full of students who work hard each and every day.

“They are entertainers,” said Benedetti. “No matter the circumstances, when it comes time to play, whether that is practice, a rehearsal or the actual performance, this group comes ready to play.”

This years halftime show is called “Royals,” including songs from Lorde, Michael Jackson, Elvis, Doja Cat and James Brown.

The Marching Titans are gearing up for the southeast’s oldest marching band festival, the 59th Mid-South Marching Band Festival, along with preparing to march in Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Gadsden City High School Marching titans is the “SIDELINE’ Band of the Week.

Watch SIDELINE every Friday night during high school football season on WBRC FOX6, WBRC.com, Facebook and Youtube.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her
Demetrius Kelley, left, and Travontae Todd, right, were arrested over Labor Day Weekend after...
3 arrested in exhibition driving operation Labor Day weekend in Birmingham
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline: Week 2 schedule for 2023-2024 season
AmFirst Sideline Standout
AmFirst Sideline Standout
Sideline Game of the Week - Pelham vs. Oak Mountain
Sideline Game of the Week - Pelham vs. Oak Mountain
Sideline Band of the Week - Brookwood High School
Sideline Band of the Week - Brookwood High School