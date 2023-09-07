Gadsden City Marching Titans is a band on the rise in more ways than one

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden City High School Marching Titans is a band certainly on the rise.

This year 221 members are marching in the halftime show called “Royals.” That is up more than 40 from last season. Chris Benedetti is the Band Director and he says the Marching Titans is full of students who work hard each and every day.

“They are entertainers,” said Benedetti. “No matter the circumstances, when it comes time to play, whether that is practice, a rehearsal or the actual performance, this group comes ready to play.”

This years halftime show is called “Royals,” including songs from Lorde, Michael Jackson, Elvis, Doja Cat and James Brown.

The Marching Titans are gearing up for the southeast’s oldest marching band festival, the 59th Mid-South Marching Band Festival, along with preparing to march in Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Gadsden City High School Marching titans is the “SIDELINE’ Band of the Week.

