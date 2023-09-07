Fraternal Order of Police responds after city councilor says personnel board causing problems

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fraternal Order of Police President Deangelo Hall says the Birmingham Police Department and its officers need a personnel board. It often offers employees support and assistance that they may not always get from the city

“If you try to get away from that personnel board, you leave the employees open to all types of allegations that can be unfounded,” says Hall.

He’s worked with Birmingham Police for 13 years and says it is a great department, but they need help recruiting and retaining officers. Hall says that is not the Jefferson County Personnel Board’s responsibility.

“I would love for everybody to start applying to come work for the Birmingham Police Department, but for the councilman to make that decision and put it solely on the personnel board is wrong because he is the one to help facilitate a better product to make it look better for new recruits or attract more officers to come,” adds Hall. “It is not the personnel board’s responsibility for that.”

Hall says the board has benefits, especially when it comes to a bump in pay.

“The personnel board assessed the police department within its districts and found that the police and fire were underfunded and underpaid,” said Hall. “They mandated a ten percent merit increase.”

Although officers are grateful for the salary increase, there are more improvements they’d like to see, including how much they pay for benefits.

“Your single insurance coverage normally costs about 200 bucks for a family,” says Hall.

“You’re going to be close to almost $600 out of your pocket to pay for family insurance. We’ve always asked for a raise, and if we’ve always asked for things that can be casual that can help facilitate those expenses, what the city can do is cut the insurance or give it away for free.”

Hall says he hopes officers, along with the personnel board and city leaders, will sit down and try to come up with solutions for some of the problems officers face.

