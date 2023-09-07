Former Alabama and Auburn athletes kicking off NFL careers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The sweet smell of football is finally back in the air.

Every year, hundreds of athletes embark on a new journey of their life in the NFL. Players move to new cities, join a new team, and begin their careers. Fans all across college football love to watch their favorite players from their respective teams play in the big leagues. This year, there are eight former Alabama Crimson Tide players and five former Auburn Tigers who were drafted in 2023 that are making their rookie debuts in the NFL.

Below you can find where each former player is now playing and when they will make their rookie debut:

Alabama Crimson Tide

QB, Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers Sunday, September 10 @ Atlanta Falcons. 12:00 kickoff.

DE, Will Anderson - Houston Texans Sunday. September 10 @ Baltimore Ravens - 12:00 kickoff.

RB, Jahmyr Gibbs - Detroit Lions Thursday, September 7 @ Kansas City Chiefs - 7:20 kickoff.

S, Brian Branch - Detroit Lions Thursday, September 7 @ Kansas City Chiefs - 7:20 kickoff.

OL, Tyler Steen - Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, September 10 @ New England Patriots - 3:25 kickoff.

S, Jordan Battle - Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, September 10 @ Cleveland Browns - 12:00 kickoff.

LB, Henry To’oTo’o - Houston Texans Sunday. September 10 @ Baltimore Ravens - 12:00 kickoff.

S, Demarcco Hellams - Atlanta Falcons Sunday, September 10 vs. Carolina Panthers - 12:00 kickoff.



**Note**: Cameron Latu, former Alabama Crimson Tide TE, was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers but was placed on season-ending IR with a knee injury on August 29.

Auburn Tigers

LB, Derick Hall - Seattle Seahawks Sunday, September 10 vs. Los Angeles Rams - 3:25 kickoff.

RB, Tank Bigsby - Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, September 10 @ Indianapolis Colts. 12:00 kickoff.

DE, Colby Wooden - Green Bay Packers Sunday, September 10 @ Chicago Bears - 12:00 kickoff.

LB, Owen Pappoe - Arizona Cardinals Sunday, September 10 @ Washington Commanders - 12:00 kickoff.

K, Anders Carlson - Green Bay Packers Sunday, September 10 @ Chicago Bears - 12:00 kickoff.



