First Alert Weather: Drier air to arrive Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday everyone! We saw some widely scattered storms yesterday associated with a weak cold front. All of the moisture is moving to the south and exiting our area.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. We are expecting a cold front to move through central Alabama this afternoon giving us some sunshine and drier conditions. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the low-to-mid 70s. The cool spots are in northwest Alabama where temperatures have cooled into the mid and upper 60s. It remains a little muggy, but we are forecasting dew points to drop this afternoon. What does that mean? It means it’ll start to feel comfortable outside.

Planning Out The Day (WBRC)

Cloud cover should decrease this morning giving way to a mostly sunny sky by this afternoon. We’ll likely remain dry today with the bulk of the rain in south-southeast Alabama this afternoon. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will come from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph. If you plan on heading to Regions Field to cheer on Barons baseball this evening, the weather is looking great! Temperatures should cool into the lower 80s at 7 p.m. and drop into the 70s by the end of the game.

Dry and Slightly Cooler Friday: With dry air in place, morning temperatures will trend cooler going into the weekend! We are forecasting temperatures to drop into the low to mid 60s Friday morning. It should feel nice and refreshing. We’ll likely see some cloud cover increase Friday afternoon giving us a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 80s with northerly winds at 5 to 10 mph. The weather looks fantastic for high school football on Friday evening with temperatures cooling into the 70s after 7 p.m. with a mostly clear sky.

Weekend Forecast: The nice weather should continue into the weekend. Morning temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 60s with high temperatures in the upper 80s. I’ve added a small chance for a stray shower or storm in far east Alabama Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will only be at 10 percent. I think most of Alabama will remain dry, but a disturbance to our east will likely produce scattered showers and storms in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas. A few showers can’t be ruled out for parts of Cherokee, Cleburne, Calhoun, Clay, and Coosa counties, but I wouldn’t worry about grabbing the umbrella.

Muggy Meter (WBRC)

All outdoor events this weekend should be nice. Just plan to grab the hat, sunglasses, and apply the sunscreen. UV index levels will remain very high, so burn time could occur within 15 to 30 minutes if you don’t apply sunscreen. The forecast is looking very nice for the Alabama football game as they host the #11 Texas Longhorns at 6 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures will likely start out in the mid 80s and cool into the mid 70s by the end of the game. Humidity levels will likely remain comfortable across north and central Alabama through the weekend.

Next Week: The first half of next week will likely start out very warm with highs in the lower 90s. Long-range models are hinting that a cold front could push through central Alabama next Tuesday and Wednesday giving us a chance for a few showers or storms. Temperatures by the middle and end of next week could drop slightly below average with highs in the mid 80s and morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Lee continues to intensify over the Central Atlantic. The latest advisory as of 4 a.m. CDT keeps Lee as a Category 1 hurricane with winds at 80 mph.

Hurricane Lee (WBRC)

It is forecast to rapidly strengthen over the next 24-48 hours into a major hurricane. The latest forecast has Lee becoming a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 155 mph by Sunday and Monday. It will not surprise me if it becomes the first Category 5 hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. The forecast keeps Lee out of the Caribbean and staying just north of the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico Sunday and Monday. Due to the size of the storm, it could still produce tropical storm conditions for these locations. The forecast track for the next 3 to 5 days looks solid, but the track of the storm by next week remains a big question. The majority of the models keep Lee out in the Atlantic and pushing to the north towards Bermuda by the middle and end of next week. It will likely produce a high rip current threat all along the east coast thanks to the size and intensity of the storm. We won’t rule out an east coast threat as of now, but the chances for one to occur remains low. A lot can change as we get the latest information. The good news is that Lee will not move into the Gulf of Mexico and impact us.

Tracking The Tropics (WBRC)

We are also watching a strong tropical wave impacting the Cabo Verde islands in the eastern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a high chance to become a tropical depression or storm in the next three to five days. If it gets a name, it would be called Margot. This storm will likely remain in the Atlantic Ocean and not impact the United States thanks to the current steering pattern.

We expect the hurricane season to remain active for the next 10 to 14 days. We are in the peak of the hurricane season. It doesn’t officially end until November 30.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Android and Apple devices for the latest weather information. Have a great Thursday!

