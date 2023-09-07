Exhibition driving arrests shows dangerous drivers will face serious consequences

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are not going to stop going after dangerous exhibition drivers as officers made three arrests over the holiday weekend, they towed three different cars and even seized an illegally possessed firearm.

Officers say they hope that big weekend bust sends a warning to anyone trying these car stunts inside the Magic City. If you endanger others and participate in exhibition driving, you will face serious consequences.

“We are not going to stop. The Birmingham Police Department, we are going to do everything within our power to combat exhibition driving in the city of Birmingham,” said Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald.

He stresses the weekend operation was the result of a significant amount of team work and that more efforts like it will occur in the months ahead.

“This was an exhibition driving operation and we are very fortunate and lucky that we have the resources with our officers from the crime suppression team and the city wide task force and narcotics unit that were able to go out, and let me add, on their off time and do what they needed to do to keep third avenue west safe.”

The arrests and tows were only made possible thanks to the new laws championed by Representative Juandalynn Givan and Representative Allen Treadaway. Givan said she was overjoyed when she saw the arrests announced on TV.

“I literally jumped up out of my bed and said ‘heck yea.’ This is how the law should work,” said Givan.

Representative Givan says the consequences are long overdue, but now drivers, and even those who allow their cars to be used for the burnouts or races will face punishment.

“You will be arrested, your car will be impounded and you will be responsible for paying all of those fees.”

Representative Givan also says that the weekend arrests tell all exhibition drivers that they will no longer be able to hold streets hostage.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.