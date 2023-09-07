Dos and don’ts with student loan repayments set to resume

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While interest is now building on your existing student loans. Repayments will begin in early October. This comes after a three year pause from the federal government amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Experts stress that planning and budgeting are absolutely critical. Now is the time to sit down, take a hard look at your finances and figure out a payment schedule that is best for you.

Dr. Stephanie Yates with UAB says the first step is finding out just how much you owe.

Then look into which programs and resources you are eligible for that can help or reduce the amount you need to pay.

Dr. Yates says websites like Studentaid.gov are great resources to find different programs or obtain counseling on what to do regarding your loan and no matter what, you have to do something. Ignorance will only lead to blemishes on your financial record

“Just doing nothing and hoping that it eventually goes away is probably not the best strategy. But, there are a lot more programs out there now than there were really before we entered the pandemic to help people address this debt,” said UAB’s Chair for the Accounting and Finance department Dr. Stephanie Yates.

CNN is also reporting that four million people have enrolled in President Biden’s student loan repayment program “SAVE” with repayments set to resume in October.

