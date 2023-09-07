Calera sees some relief thanks to new traffic light, says more improvements are on the way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For drivers headed east at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 31 in Calera, turning left just got a lot easier thanks to a new turn signal.

That light was installed within the last few day, and Calera Police Chief David Hyche says he has already seen some traffic relief in that area.

Hyche says previously, there were times that no cars would be able to turn left at the traditional green light due to heavy traffic in the area.

Hyche says there’s still room for improvement when it comes to making the area safer, saying the turn is not long or wide enough for 18 wheelers. He said there are currently plans in the works for an overpass for Highway 25 to solve that problem.

“By having that option, downtown Calera can be more. The Main Street Calera project can be more of a pedestrian project. The goal is to have an entertainment district and they’ve already made some moves towards that. They’ve done some wonderful things there, and getting that truck traffic out and this traffic light - just improving overall traffic - are definitely steps in the right direction,” Hyche says.

Chief Hyche also says he believes the widening of Interstate 65 will also help with traffic in the city.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.