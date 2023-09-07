LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Calera sees some relief thanks to new traffic light, says more improvements are on the way

Those who travel through Calera are seeing some relief after a new traffic upgrade.
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For drivers headed east at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 31 in Calera, turning left just got a lot easier thanks to a new turn signal.

That light was installed within the last few day, and Calera Police Chief David Hyche says he has already seen some traffic relief in that area.

Hyche says previously, there were times that no cars would be able to turn left at the traditional green light due to heavy traffic in the area.

Hyche says there’s still room for improvement when it comes to making the area safer, saying the turn is not long or wide enough for 18 wheelers. He said there are currently plans in the works for an overpass for Highway 25 to solve that problem.

“By having that option, downtown Calera can be more. The Main Street Calera project can be more of a pedestrian project. The goal is to have an entertainment district and they’ve already made some moves towards that. They’ve done some wonderful things there, and getting that truck traffic out and this traffic light - just improving overall traffic - are definitely steps in the right direction,” Hyche says.

Chief Hyche also says he believes the widening of Interstate 65 will also help with traffic in the city.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her
Demetrius Kelley, left, and Travontae Todd, right, were arrested over Labor Day Weekend after...
3 arrested in exhibition driving operation Labor Day weekend in Birmingham
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

Experts say sexual predators are getting more creative targeting kids online.
On Your Side Safety Check: Cyber crime expert warns about predatory acronyms, language
Source: WBRC video
Dos and don’ts with student loan repayments set to resume
New scam looks like a missed package from USPS, includes link
A new post office scam results in one man losing $600
The Gadsden City High School Marching Titans is a band certainly on the rise. This year 221...
Gadsden City Marching Titans is a band on the rise in more ways than one