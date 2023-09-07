LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham man arrested in deadly 2021 Easter shooting that killed 1, injured 5

Areyelle Yarbrough died at just 32. She was shot and killed at Patton Park on Easter.
Areyelle Yarbrough died at just 32. She was shot and killed at Patton Park on Easter.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An arrest has been made in a cold case homicide investigation that occurred in Birmingham’s W. C. Patton Park on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Several members of the Birmingham Police Department, federal, and state partners held a news conference held Thursday announcing the arrest of 22-year-old Jaylnd Rayford for the murder of 32-year-old Areyelle Yarbrough of Bessemer. The shooting also left five others injured from ages 5- to 32-years-old.

Rayford was taken into custody in Snellville, Georgia around 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond. Rayford will remain there pending his extradition to Alabama.

A mugshot of Rayford will be added to this story as soon as it becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her
Demetrius Kelley, left, and Travontae Todd, right, were arrested over Labor Day Weekend after...
3 arrested in exhibition driving operation Labor Day weekend in Birmingham
Walmart is extending an apologetic offering to Alabama customers who were affected by the...
Walmart offering $5 gift card to Alabama customers following sales tax overcharge
Mekhi Diwone Harris
Birmingham man charged in scheme to sell stolen, fake checks

Latest News

Scammers posing as Better Business Bureau to scam you out of thousands of dollars
Brother of 9-11 victim at Pentagon talks about Maj. Dwayne Williams' legacy
Brother of 9-11 victim at Pentagon talks about Maj. Dwayne Williams' legacy
Source: WBRC video
BBB warns of new scam
Police, legislators respond to exhibition driving operation in B'ham
Exhibition driving arrests shows dangerous drivers will face serious consequences