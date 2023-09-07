Birmingham man arrested in deadly 2021 Easter shooting that killed 1, injured 5

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An arrest has been made in a cold case homicide investigation that occurred in Birmingham’s W. C. Patton Park on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Several members of the Birmingham Police Department, federal, and state partners held a news conference held Thursday announcing the arrest of 22-year-old Jaylnd Rayford for the murder of 32-year-old Areyelle Yarbrough of Bessemer. The shooting also left five others injured from ages 5- to 32-years-old.

Rayford was taken into custody in Snellville, Georgia around 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond. Rayford will remain there pending his extradition to Alabama.

A mugshot of Rayford will be added to this story as soon as it becomes available.

