Birmingham City Schools bus involved in accident, no one injured

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham City Schools bus was involved in an accident Thursday afternoon, according to a representative with Birmingham City Schools.

The accident happened near Hemphill Elementary School.

Seven students were on the bus from Parker High School.

BCS say there were no injuries.

