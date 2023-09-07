Bessemer man charged after fatal Alabaster crash

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Bessemer man faces several charges after a deadly crash in Alabaster.

Eldin Ulloa, 20, is charged with one count of Reckless Murder, one count of First-Degree Assault, three counts of Third-Degree Assault and one count of Reckless endangerment, according to the Alabaster Police Department.

The crash happened August 27 just after 6 p.m. on Highway 17. Due to the number and extent of the injuries, the Shelby County Metro Traffic Homicide Task Force was called to the scene.

Ulloa is in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.