Authorities tinkering security plan ahead of Bama/Texas game this weekend

Bryant-Denny Stadium. Source: WBRC video
Bryant-Denny Stadium. Source: WBRC video
By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama took care of business against Middle Tennessee State over the weekend at Bryant-Denny, but Texas is expected to be a little bit more of a challenge and not just for Nick Saban’s squad.

University of Alabama Police and their partners with the Tuscaloosa Police Department are tinkering with their own game plan a bit to prepare for an even larger crowd.

UA police say their security game plan went well last weekend before, during, and after the Middle Tennessee game, but considering Texas is a much larger school, this means more fans coming to T-Town.

“It’s going to be generally the same. However, we did see some deficiencies and made some adjustments, nothing the public needs to be aware about. However, we did make some adjustments that would help the police department out. Yes, with the university campus alone, you’re talking 100,000 to 130,000,” said UA Police Captain Mark Grimes.

In a related public safety matter, Capt. Grimes says the temporary speed bumps along University Boulevard and The Strip were highly effective in slowing down traffic and will be deployed again before this weekend arrives.

