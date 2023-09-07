LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

5 ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroids will fly by Earth within days, NASA says

Five asteroids will be passing by Earth this week, including two the sizes of airplanes, NASA...
Five asteroids will be passing by Earth this week, including two the sizes of airplanes, NASA says.(SIYAMA9 via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Five asteroids, including one the size of a house, are expected to fly by Earth this week.

According to NASA, the objects will fly past Earth starting Wednesday.

The first asteroid, named 2021 JA5, is approximately the size of a house and it will be the first of the group to pass by our planet.

Two other asteroids are said to be the size of airplanes that will pass by Earth on Friday, with the additional pair being compared to the size of two buses.

None of the asteroids are expected to pose a threat to the planet, according to NASA.

However, all five asteroids are large enough and close enough in proximity to Earth for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, to deem them “potentially hazardous.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham; victims shot at again as they arrived at UAB Hospital
Demetrius Kelley, left, and Travontae Todd, right, were arrested over Labor Day Weekend after...
3 arrested in exhibition driving operation Labor Day weekend in Birmingham
Walmart is extending an apologetic offering to Alabama customers who were affected by the...
Walmart offering $5 gift card to Alabama customers following sales tax overcharge
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

ALDOT set to rebuild a portion of Highway 11 in Coaling
ALDOT set to rebuild a portion of Highway 11 in Coaling
F.O.P. responds to concerns over officer hiring, retention
F.O.P. responds to concerns over officer hiring, retention
New scam looks like a missed package from USPS, includes link
New scam looks like a missed package from USPS, includes link
Authorities say three teens have died after they crashed their vehicle into a vacant home in...
3 teens, including 15-year-old driver, killed after crashing car into home
New scam looks like a missed package from USPS, includes link
A new post office scam results in one man loosing $600